Village Trustees take little action at last night’s meeting

Very little action was taken at last night’s South Jacksonville Board of Trustees meeting.

The meeting began with reports from the village clerk and treasurer. This was followed by a report from Steve Waltrip, who was sitting in for village president Harry Jennings. Jennings was not present at last night’s meeting due to a trip to Las Vegas.

Waltrip spoke about several items, including a report on all of the activities for Veterans Day and a short bit about the 2017-2018 Tax Levy that will be looked at more thoroughly at next month’s meeting.

Additionally, during this time there was a presentation given by Prairieland United Way Campaign Chairperson Bev Coats. This lead into committee reports from the personnel committee and the finance committee.

At the conclusion of the reports the board moved into action items that included the hiring of a new part time code enforcement officer for 15 dollars an hour, and the renewal of insurance with the current provider IML.

The next regular meeting for the South Jacksonville Village Board Of Trustees will take place in December.