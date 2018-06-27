Winchester Police, Scott County Sheriff’s Dept search for missing local man

Authorities and local residents throughout Winchester and Scott County continue to search for a local man who’s been reported missing since early Sunday morning.

Through a post on the department’s Facebook page yesterday morning, the Winchester Police Department is reportedly looking for a missing 20-year old man, whose white pickup truck was found crashed on Main Street in Winchester at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

As officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they were unable to locate anyone at the scene. However, police do know that the vehicle is registered to 20-year old Lance Ackerman, of Winchester. According to reports from Winchester Police, Ackerman is believed to be possibly suicidal and has not made any personal contact with any family members or friends since prior to the crash. Authorities also believe Ackerman could possibly be in possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement is asking members of the public for any information regarding Ackerman’s whereabouts. Ackerman is a 5’11 white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing approximately 185 lbs. Ackerman was last seen in the Winchester area at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday wearing a black ball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask that you not to approach Ackerman should you encounter him and call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 217-742-3141.