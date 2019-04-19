Winter wheat still slow to begin heading; Illinois was warmer than normal last week

The second week of April was warmer than average in Illinois, according to the USDA.

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service released their Crop Progress and Conditions report for the week ending April 14th earlier this week.

There were about two and a half days suitable for fieldwork last week, at 1.7 days.

The state of Illinois had an average temperature last week at 52 degrees, a little more than 2 degrees above normal. The statewide average rainfall total was 1.2 inches, roughly 3 tenths of an inch of precipitation above par.

State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener offers the latest crop progress update.

“Winter wheat is still only heading at 1 percent, compared to 3 percent at this time last year and 1 percent for the 5 year average. Conditions for the winter wheat crop last week in Illinois were rated 13 percent very poor to poor, 28 percent fair, and 59 percent good to excellent, which is a little better than last week. Pasture conditions were rated 14 percent very poor to poor, 36 percent fair, and 50 percent good to excellent, slightly worse than last week. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 44 percent adequate and 56 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 51 percent adequate and 49 percent surplus.



In the local west-southwest district, the average temperature was measured at about 54 and a half degrees, which is nearly three degrees above the recorded par. In terms of total rainfall in the local district, the estimate was set at 1.21 inches, which is right around average.