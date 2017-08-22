Young Professionals Meet & Greet Recruitment Social

Members of Jacksonville’s young workforce have the opportunity to meet other young workers at an event this week.

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet and Greet Recruitment Social later this week for their group known as the Young Professionals Network.

Chamber President Lisa Musch explains what the Young Professionals Network is, who it’s made up of, and some of the activities the group participates in.

“It’s an organization made up of young professionals, basically in the age of 20s and 30s, who work at businesses here in the Jacksonville and surrounding area. It’s just a great way for young people to get together and network, meet other people their age. They work on social projects, they do a lot of volunteering with many different organizations here in town, so it’s just a great professional group and a great way to meet other people your age,” says Musch.

Musch provides some more details about this Thursday’s event and the potential benefits for those who attend.

“It’s a recruitment social, just another way for people to come in and learn about what Young Professionals Network (YPN) is, meet some of the YPN members. It’s going to be Thursday out at the Jacksonville Country Club from 5 to 7 p.m., stop by anytime, it’s kind of an open house format and anyone is welcome to come. We’re also encouraging employers to come with their young employees to introduce them to YPN and the Chamber. I know that’s how I got involved in the Chamber many years ago, so it’s been a very positive experience for me obviously, and I think it can be it can be very positive for a lot of our young people as well,” Musch explains.

For those who might still be on the fence about whether or not to attend the recruitment social, Musch says it’s a great way to expand your network and get involved with other members of the community.

“I know it’s always hard to kind of walk into a new group when you’re kind of by yourself, but I think in the long run, it’s just a great opportunity for you to make a decision as to, if you want to become involved, meet some other people whom you might have similar interests with professionally and personally. So give it a try and I think you’ll be pleased with the results,” says Musch.

Anyone is welcome to join the Young Professionals Network…there are no dues, all that the Chamber asks if that you provide an email address for updates. The Meet and Greet Recruitment Social takes place Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Jacksonville Country Club.