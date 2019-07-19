Pike County Fair Queens Announced

Third time is the charm! 20 year old Ashley Miller of Fishhook was named Pike County Fair Queen 2019 in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday. The public communications student at Culver-Stockton College finally took the top spot in her third competition.

Alyvia Groom of Pittsfield was named Junior Miss Pike County and Junior Miss Congeniality.

Others receiving honors were Junior Miss Pike County first runner-up Nathalie Lothridge of Pittsfield, Miss Pike County second runner-up Lauren Woodward of Hull, Miss Pike County first runner-up Avery Lewis of Baylis and Miss Congeniality Libby Lemons of Nebo.

The Pike County Fair will run through Saturday with a carnival, live entertainment, judging, and livestock shows throughout the weekend. The fair will conclude with the legendary Demolition Derby on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.