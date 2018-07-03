Barry Creviston Back at Routt as FB Coach

A former Routt Catholic head football coach is returning “home”.

Routt Catholic principal Nick Roscetti announced yesterday that Routt has hired Barry Creviston as head football coach and athletic director. Creviston will also serve as dean of students and transportation director.

Creviston replaces Heath Wilson, who resigned earlier this year to take the job at Villa Grove.

Creviston was at North Greene last year. He says returning to Routt is like returning home.

Creviston was at Routt for six years, starting in 2003. He posted a 42-20 record year, making the playoffs five times, and reaching the quarterfinals once.

Creviston has convinced Kyle Graham to stay on as assistant coach. He will also be joined by Donnie Allen from North Mac.

Creviston was with North Greene, and voted against the co-op arrangement between Routt Catholic and Lutheran in the initial vote. He changed his vote in the second polling. Creviston says the first vote was a fairness vote for North Greene. After further consideration, he didn’t think it was fair to prevent students the chance to play football, and he changed his vote.

The entire interview can be heard at www.wlds.com under sports broadcasts.

Creviston left Routt in 2008 to become head coach at Johnsburg. He would later coach at New Berlin, and then North Greene. His high school coaching record is 79-80.

Routt will open the season, hosting North Greene in the first game here in Jacksonville.

Creviston told the staff and players at North Greene that he was leaving over the weekend. North Greene is now on the clock to find a new head coach.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

