Kaufman Scores 1000th Point for WIU in Victory

Former Jacksonville High School athletic standout and 2016 graduate Olivia Kaufman hit a milestone at Western Illinois University last night. Kaufman dropped her 1000 career point for the Lady Leathernecks at 9:15 in the first quarter with a 3 pointer near the top of the key en route to her 3rd double double of the season in a 79-68 victory over Summit League Conference foe Purdue Fort Wayne.

Kaufman, the all-time leading scorer for women’s basketball at Jacksonville High School and former Central State 8 Girls Basketball Player of the year, is in her senior season at WIU. She’s appeared in at least 25 games for the Leathernecks since her freshman season averaging nearly 16 points a game. Kaufman finished tied for the lead in individual scoring on the night with 19 points. The Leathernecks are 8-9 on the season.

Kaufman is the 19th player in school history to join the 1000 point club. She joins three former teammates in the club – Taylor Higginbotham, Emily Clemens, and Morgan Blumer.

The 5’8” senior guard is the daughter of of Kevin and Pamma Kaufman and niece of JHS basketball star Andy Kaufman. She is majoring in Exercise Science.