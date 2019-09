By Gary Scott on September 4 at 9:44am

MacMurray College has hired a new wrestling coach.

He is Graham Karwath, and he replaces Alberto Quiros. Quiros has resigned from the post.

Karwath has coached men’s and women’s wrestling at Lindenwood University in Belleville. This past year, he helped put together the men’s team most successful year to date. He guided the women’s team to a fourth place finish in the conference.

Mac athletic director Justin Fuhler says Karwath will coach both the men’s and women’s wrestling teams at Mac.