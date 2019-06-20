New Coaches for Triopia were Hired Wednesday Night

Triopia decided to use in-house options for their coaching vacancies at the Triopia School Board meeting Wednesday night.

Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach Ashley Sanders was hired as the new Girls Basketball Head Coach to replace Kayla Whiteside. Whiteside resigned earlier this year to spend more time at home with her young family in the Pleasant Plains area. The Lady Trojans reached the Class A super-sectional last season and will be returning most of the team from last year. Sanders will also serve as an assistant softball coach next year.

Rich Thompson will be getting a new assignment after leaving the head football coaching position earlier this year. Thompson will be Sanders’ first assistant girls basketball coach. Thompson will also take over the head baseball coaching position.

Chris Cox was hired as second assistant girls basketball coach, while Bryan Rouland and Pete Wessler were both approved as volunteer assistants for the program.

Ty Gebhardt was hired as head softball coach and Travis Sievers was hired as assistant baseball coach.

All decisions will approved by the board unanimously.