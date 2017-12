By Gary Scott on December 20 at 11:48am

An area football coach has been recognized for his record and long service on the high school gridiron.

Rich Thompson has been elected to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Thompson has had coaching stints in Virginia, Beardstown, and is the current coach at Triopia.

His combined record is 152-102. He has made the playoffs in 14 of the 25 seasons.

The run includes the Class 1A state title with Triopia in 2008, when Triopia finished at 14-0.