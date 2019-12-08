Two Area Schools To Play For IESA Titles in 7th Grade Girls Basketball

Winchester Elementary and A-C Central Elementary will be playing for state titles in the IESA State Tournament for Girls Basketball next Thursday.

The Winchester 7th Grade Girls Basketball team will be playing Paris-Crestwood for the state title in Class 2A on Thursday at 7:30PM. Winchester beat Bloomington Corpus Christi 25-21 in the quarterfinals, then held off Springfield Calvary 22-18 in the state semifinals in Paris today. Winchester has never won a championship at the 7th Grade level. Their highest finish came in 2016 when they were state runner-up.

The A-C Central 7th Grade Girls team will be playing Lincoln West Lincoln-Broadwell on Thursday in the Class 1A title game on Thursday. A-C Central beat Sigel St. Michael’s 20-15 in the quarterfinals, then knocked off Bartonville Monroe 38-18 in the state semifinals at Assumption today. A-C Central has never won a state championship at the 7th grade level either. This is the second year in a row they have gone to the post season.