25th Illinois Resident Charged With Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The 25th resident of the State of Illinois has been arrested and charged for their role in the Jan. 6th Washington D.C. Capitol riot.

44 year old Athanasios Zoyganeles of Chicago was charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington with misdemeanor counts of unlawfully entering a restricted government building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds yesterday.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Zoyganeles was charged by the FBI after finding evidence of text messages and information from an anonymous tip about a video that Zoyganeles published on his Facebook page. The FBI also used phone records to determine that Zoyganeles’ phone was in the vicinity of the Capitol on Jan. 6. Surveillance footage showed him in a black and red “Trump” hat entering through the Parliamentary Doors with a mob and taking videos on his phone while inside, according to the complaint.

In October, the FBI met with a close relative of Zoyganeles, who confirmed he was the person in the surveillance images.

According to the Justice Department, more than 725 people have been arrested in all 50 states and the District of Columbia on charges stemming from the Capitol breach.