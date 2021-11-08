Beardstown Man Sentenced to Probation In Child Porn, Child Sex Abuse Case from July

A Beardstown man arrested in July on child pornography and child sex abuse charges pled guilty to one charge in Cass County court on Thursday.

21-year-old Omar Hernandez-Santiago of Beardstown plead guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a teenage victim between 13-17 years of age.

The charge stems from an Illinois State Police arrest on July 8th after an investigation stretching back to March yielded information that a minor victim disclosed a sexual relationship with Hernandez-Santiago. According to the Illinois State Police Zone 4 investigators, through the course of the investigation agents were able to locate evidence that supported the victim’s claim.

Following the investigation, the Cass County State’s Attorney filed 8-count information charging Hernandez-Santiago with three counts of Production of Child Pornography, one count of Dissemination of Child Pornography, one count of Criminal Sexual Assault, and three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Zone 4 agents conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Beardstown Police Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Advocacy Network for Children, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Hernandez-Santiago to 48 months probation, a $4,500 county fine, plus fees and court costs. Hernandez-Santiago was given credit for 120 days served in the Schuyler County Jail. Hernandez-Santiago also must register as a sex offender per the plea agreement.