Davis, Bost Co-Sponsor GO Act for Broadband Access

By Benjamin Cox on May 24, 2021 at 11:51am

Two Illinois Congressman have co-sponsored legislation to expand broadband in underserved areas of the country.

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis and 12th District Congressman Mike Bost have introduced the Gigabit Opportunity Act. The act’s language is hoping to provide private investment in broadband service through targeted tax incentives in areas that still lack access.

The act would empower states to create “gigabit opportunity zones” in places where speeds are below 25 megabytes per second download and 3 megabytes per second upload. Broadband deployment projects in Gigabit Opportunity Zones would be eligible for Private Activity Bonds to encourage private investment.

Eligible areas for designated opportunity zones must face obstacles to economic development due to lack of broadband coverage or speed or require access to high-speed broadband for commercial purposes. According to a press release from Davis’ office, more than 19 million Americans remain in areas without reliable broadband services.

House Resolution 3377 is being chiefly sponsored by Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack. The resolution was formally introduced on Friday and has not yet been assigned to committee.