Waggener Clarifies Mail-In Ballot Applications

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener wants to provide more clarity about the recent mail-in ballot application law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker. Waggener says she’s hearing some confusion about what residents will receive and who is eligible to receive a mail-in ballot. “I want to first assure everyone that what they are getting in the mail is not a ballot. It is only an application to request a ballot if they choose to do so. The way the law is written, the only people who will be receiving automatically this application will be the people who voted in the November 2018 election, the people who voted in the 2019 consolidated election, the people who just voted in this past primary election in March, and anyone who has done a name change or an address change between the March primary and August 1st. Again, this is only an application to receive a ballot in the mail if you choose to do so.”

Waggener says that the same procedures for Election Day for voters will continue in November if you should want to or need to cast your ballot in person. “You are still welcome to come to my office during the early voting period, which the dates will be posted for that later this summer. All polling places will be open as normal. There will be some changes on Election Day with the judges so I’m just asking any voters to please be patient with them. We have safety precautions that we are putting into place to ensure the voters’ safety and the judges’ safety. Things may run a little slower, but as always, the judges are there to serve the voters as well as my office. This is a learning curve for everyone. I want to assure everyone that we are doing the best we can, and my office is always open for phone calls and questions.”

Waggener says that each applicant will receive a letter explaining the application in the postal mail when the applications are mailed out. For more information on obtaining a mail-in ballot application or questions about voting in Morgan County, contact Waggener’s office at 243-8581.